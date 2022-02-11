Police lights

One person was reported injured in a crash on Interstate 74 early Friday afternoon near Oakwood in Vermilion County.

Preliminary information from Illinois State Police indicates the crash occurred at 1:16 p.m. at mile marker 206 in the eastbound lane. It involved two vehicles, one of which was a semi truck.

One person was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

I-74's eastbound lanes were closed for investigation and traffic was rerouted. One lane of the interstate reopened at 2:20 p.m.

No further information was available at the Commercial-News press time.

