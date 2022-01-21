Ray Fregia Jr., president and dealer principal at Courtesy Ford Lincoln in Danville, has been nominated for the 2022 Time Dealer of the Year award.
Fregia is one of a select group of 47 dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 105th annual National Automobile Dealers Association Show in Las Vegas in March. The announcement was made by Viktoria Degtar, global chief revenue officer, Time, and Doug Timmerman, president of Auto Finance for Ally Financial.
The Time Dealer of the Year award is one of the automobile industry’s most prestigious and highly coveted honors. Recipients are among the nation’s most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service. Fregia, 49, was chosen to represent the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers in the national competition — one of only 47 auto dealers nominated for the 53rd annual award from more than 16,000 nationwide.
“I am fortunate to have found a career that I am passionate about and that has allowed me to give back to the community,” Fregia said. “I use the success that I have achieved to help others experience the same opportunities in their lives.”
A 1995 graduate of Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Florida, where he earned a B.S. in business administration, Fregia originally pursued a career in insurance accounting at CNA in Chicago.
“I was born into a Ford family and quickly found my way back to the family business,” he said. By 1997, Fregia was the finance manager for River View Ford in Oswego, the dealership owned by his father, Ray Fregia Sr. He later became general manager and graduated from the NADA Academy in 2001, paving the way for him to acquire his own dealerships. He founded Courtesy Ford Lincoln in 2004.
Today, Fregia owns the Courtesy Auto Group, which includes three new-car stores in Danville and Hoopeston, Illinois, representing brands Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Jeep and Ram, as well as a collision center. His father is senior vice president and his brother, Rik, is managing partner of the dealership group.
“I believe that I was able to build and expand my business thanks to my faith and the unwavering support of my family and employees,” Fregia said. “And the most rewarding aspect of my career has been the opportunity to interact with customers and make an impact in our community.”
Fregia is equally as committed to sharing his expertise and advocating for his fellow car dealers. To that end, he is currently chair of the Ford Minority Dealers Association, as well as a board member for the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers, where he has served since 2017 and has contributed a variety of new ideas to the group.
“It is both an honor and a privilege to lead the Ford Minority Dealers Association as my role is to clearly define goals for the organization and set a concrete plan to achieve them,” he said. “I am very passionate about the automotive industry and look forward to what the future brings as we continue to grow our dealership count and guide future minority-owned dealers.”
Fregia was also one of the next-generation leaders called on by NADA to be a Super Session speaker at the 2021 NADA Show, where he talked about diversity in auto retail.
“Discussing and educating on the topics of diversity and minority-owned dealerships, I believe I have made an impact on current and future auto dealers,” he said.
After opening his second dealership in Danville, Fregia purchased a home in the city so he could be part of the community. He currently chairs the leadership team at New Hope Baptist Church in Bolingbrook, Illinois.
“At Courtesy Ford Lincoln, we know that any business is only as great as the community in which it resides, which is why we are so proud to give back to our neighbors in Danville and the surrounding area,” he said.
To achieve that goal, Fregia brings together his team for biweekly meetings to decide as a group which organizations will receive donations. Frequent sponsorships include the Boys & Girls Club of Danville; Toys for Tots; Ford Drive 4 UR School (test-drive program that raises funds for area schools); neighborhood churches; various nonprofit groups; and local events.
“We are passionate about our community and the growth of Danville as well,” he said.
Dealers are nominated by the executives of state and metro dealer associations around the country. The award is sponsored by Time in association with Ally Financial, and in cooperation with NADA. A panel of faculty members from the Tauber Institute for Global Operations at the University of Michigan will select one finalist from each of the four NADA regions and one national Dealer of the Year. Three finalists will receive $5,000 for their favorite charities and the winner will receive $10,000 to give to charity.
Fregia was nominated for the Time Dealer of the Year award by Damon Lester, president of the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers. He has one son.
