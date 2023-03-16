VERMILION COUNTY – The Salvation Army will host the Introductory Emergency Disaster Response Training with Safe from Harm on April 1 in Champaign.
The training will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Red Shield Center, 2212 N. Market St., Champaign.
The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Response Team plays a crucial role in disaster response efforts by offering basic needs to those who may have lost everything when disaster strikes. Safe from Harm is a comprehensive safety and abuse prevention program for employees, volunteers, first responders and partner agencies with best practices and procedures for anyone working with vulnerable children and adults.
Individuals, service clubs, churches, partner agencies and first responders can sign up for this free certification class and be notified of opportunities to serve as a volunteer when emergencies arise.
Receive a National Emergency Disaster Response Certificate, a personalized photo badge and the confidence of being part of a nationally recognized emergency response team.
Additional classes will be offered a few times each year for those who wish to elevate their skills.
Additional trainings include incident management, canteen operations, food service, emotional and spiritual care and basic first aid and CPR training.
To sign up for this free introductory class, visit the Salvation Army website at SAdanville.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.