Vermilion County Conservation District Environmental Educator Brenna Karcher explains the importance of the hearth and fireplace to the pioneers during outdoor school Friday at Forest Glen. Approximately 24 fourth grade students from Southwest Elementary learned about pioneer living at the Pioneer Homestead.
Southwest Elementary fourth grader Channing Lamb tastes sassafras tea while finding about about pioneer living during outdoor school at Forest Glen Friday morning.
Vermilion County Conservation District Environmental Educator Brenna Karcher lets Southwest Elementary fourth grade student Jaelyn Manning smell sassafras root during outdoor school Friday morning at the Pioneer Homestead in Forest Glen.
Southwest Elementary School fourth graders stand outside the Pioneer Homestead during their trip to Forest Glen Friday morning for Outdoor School hosted by Vermilion County Conservation District Environmental Educator Brenna Karcher.
Vermilion County Conservation District Environmental Educator Brenna Karcher made sassafras tea for the fourth graders of Southwest Elementary School Friday as they learned about pioneer living at the Pioneer Homestead at Forest Glen.
