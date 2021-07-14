DANVILLE — Vermilion County's death toll from COVID-19 since the pandemic began reached 153 this week with the report of four more deaths. The deceased included a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 60s, and a man in his 80s.
The health department reported the deaths on Tuesday. Officials also reported two new cases of COVID-19 — one resident in their 70s, and one in their 60s. That raises the total cases since the pandemic began 16 months ago to 10,116, 36 of which are active.
There are currently four county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
The health department will be conducting one COVID-19 vaccination clinic per month at the health department in the next two months. For registration information, visit www.vchd.org. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be allowed up until 30 minutes before the end of clinic times, officials said.
Upcoming clinics at the health department will be:
August 11 — Moderna from 10 a.m.-noon.
September 8 — Moderna from 10 a.m.-noon.
