DANVILLE — COVID-19 deaths accelerated this week as new cases and hospitalizations mounted during the late-summer surge.
Vermilion County health officials reported four more COVID-19 deaths. Three of those — a woman in her 30s, a man in his 90s, and a man in his 60s — were reported on Wednesday. The fourth — a woman in her 40s — was reported on Friday.
This weeks deaths raised the county's COVID-19 death toll since the pandemic began 19 months ago to 178, with 101 of those deaths coming in 2021.
More than 140 new COVID-19 cases have also been reported this week.
On Friday, there 98 new cases — three residents in their 80s, seven in their 70s, five in their 60s, 10 in their 50s, 11 in their 40s, 18 in their 30s, 22 in their 20s, five teens, 11 grade-school-aged children, and two toddlers. That brought the total local cases since the pandemic began to 12,355, 234 of which are active.
There are currently 30 county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
On Thursday, health officials reported 25 new cases — one resident in their 70s, three in their 60s, one in their 50s, three in their 40s, one in their 30s, one in their 20s, 11 teens, three grade-school-aged children, and one pre-schooler.
On Wednesday, officials reported 20 new cases — two residents in their 80s, two in their 70s, one in their 60s, one in their 30s, six teens, six grade-school-aged children, and two pre-schoolers.
Vermilion County's COVID-19 transmission status remains high as infections continue to mount.
The county's current vaccination rate continues to be among the lowest in the state at 35.98% of the population. Illinois' overall vaccination rate is 54.29%.
The county health department will be conducting COVID-19 vaccination clinics. For more information, visit www.vchd.org.
There are also many other locations that are offering vaccines, including local hospitals (OSF, Carle, and the VA), pharmacies, Aunt Martha’s, and some private providers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.