DANVILLE — The local death toll from COVID-19 since the pandemic began has reached 213 with reports of four more deaths from the virus.
Health officials said the deaths involved a woman in her 80s, two women in their 70s, and a man in his 60s.
The deaths were reported Thursday evening. Also reported were 87 new COVID-19 cases — three residents in their 80s, seven in their 70s, 11 in their 60s, 11 in their 50s, 15 in their 40s, 13 in their 30s, seven in their 20s, 11 teens, five grade-school-aged children, two preschoolers and two toddlers. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 15,999, 351 of which are active.
There are currently 35 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
While there continue to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
The county's current vaccination rate remains among the lowest in the state at 39.02% of the population. That's the lowest of all surrounding counties in Illinois. Illinois' overall vaccination rate is 58.32%.
Health officials say there are local opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
One vaccination clinic is from 9 a.m.–noon today at the Oakwood Public Library, 110 East Finley, Oakwood. All vaccine types are available for 12 years and older (only Pfizer for 12 -17). All doses including boosters are available. The clinic is provided by state health agencies.
Another clinic is from 1–4 p.m. today at Mark Denman Elementary School, 930 Colfax, Danville. Vaccines are available for kids 5-11 and booster vaccines. This clinic is provided by state health agencies.
At Carle, call for an appointment or go online for booster vaccines.
OSF has vaccines for children 5 and older. Go to www.osfmychart.org to make an appointment.
At local pharmacies, make appointments online and check to see if they have the vaccine you need.
With children ages 5-11 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the health department recommends parents consult family doctors and pediatricians for obtaining the vaccine.
There are COVID-19 testing clinics at the health department on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
