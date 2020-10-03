Two incumbent Republican County Board members in District 4 are being faced by two Democrat candidates.
Incumbent board members Marla Mackiewicz of Westville and Robert “Mitch” Weaver of Georgetown are seeking re-election against challengers Germaine Light and Carl Lee Johnson for the two open seats.
The Commercial-News sent questionnaires to the candidates for the Nov. 3 election. Mackiewicz and Weaver didn’t respond.
Light, 67, of rural Danville, who is retired, has been involved in politics for many years. Education: University High School, Normal, Ill.; Illinois State University Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences Education; University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, graduate course work in Secondary Science Education.
Previous political experience, organizations involved with: 34 years Illinois Education Association/NEA member; 28 years public school teacher, high school biology; 12 years Region 9 Delegate to IEA Representative Assembly; 10 years Region 9 Delegate to NEA Representative Assembly;10 years Region 9 IEA Delegate to Champaign County AFL-CIO Local Labor Council; 10 years Vice Chair and Charter member Central Illinois Jobs With Justice; six years IEA/NEA Grassroots Political Activist; six years Mahomet-Seymour Education Association/IEA Executive Board; four years Mahomet-Seymour Education Association/IEA President; three years McKendree Precinct Committeeperson; three years Protect the Middle Fork Citizens Advisory Group; three years IEA/NEA Region 9 Vice Chair; two years Vermilion County Democratic Party Chair; two years Legislative Committee Chair, Region 9 IEA-Retired Chapter; two years Champaign County Audubon Society Board; one year IEA/NEA Region 9 Chair; Master Naturalist; and Fischer Theatre Volunteer.
Johnson, 71, of Georgetown, works at Arcadia Care Center. Education: Ridge Farm; Bachelor’s Degree, Eastern Illinois University. He’s served 18 years on the Georgetown City Council.
1. Why did you decide to seek election to this office?
Light: The working people in Vermilion County need representation on the county board. I want to be their voice, to make sure they fairly receive the services for which the taxpayers paid, and to conserve and improve those services where possible.
Johnson: Taxes are too high.
2. What do you consider to be the most important issues concerning this office?
Johnson: Taxation.
Light: Abandoned and neglected buildings; low number of businesses and job availability; limited job training opportunities for workers; jobs, businesses, government offices, including early voting and polling place facilities not optimally safe, including Covid safe for customers and employees; pollution, including coal ash and erosion of riverbanks near coal ash ponds; remaining systemic racism in the community, institutions, and places of work; poverty; and violence and crime.
3. What do you want the public to better understand about this office? What are challenges and how do you overcome them?
Light: The public should understand that county board members are their voices on the county board. That they should communicate their concerns with these board members and get involved by attending board meetings, speaking during the public comment time on the agenda. They should elect board members that will truly represent them. Challenges: Fix up or dispose of abandoned and neglected buildings, which will attract more businesses and increase job availability and which will reduce unemployment, poverty, and crime; provide new training opportunities for workers, including in the trades and computer technology; make existing and new businesses and jobs safer, including Covid safe, both for customers and employees, including government buildings like our early voting and polling facilities; clean-up pollution, including coal ash. Make the environment safer and protect our recreational resources; evaluate and remedy remaining systemic racism in the community and institutions, and places of work; and new jobs and job training will help reduce poverty, as well as reduce violence and crime.
4. What qualifications do you think make you the best candidate for this office?
Johnson: Age and experience.
Light: Organizing, legislative relations, and labor relations experiences, understanding of conservation and ecosystem principles, supervisory experience, people skills, speaking skills, and education techniques are among my qualifications.
5. Additional comments and information.
Light: The county needs to attract more businesses. This would bring more jobs and help the local economy. One thing slowing this process is the large number of real estate properties that have been purchased at auction and the owners have let their condition slide into shabbiness. It brings down the value of neighboring property and discourages new businesses. We must encourage owners to maintain the properties.
