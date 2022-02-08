The Hoopeston City council met Tuesday night with a familiar face returning to the council.
Carl Ankenbrand, an 18-year veteran, was elected in a 6-1 vote to fill the Ward II seat of Mayor Jeff Wise and follow through on the Street and Alley duties. Ankenbrand was defeated in the 2021 election by Alderwoman Kellie Ferrell.
Wise said Ankenbrand’s term will last a little over a year until the next election.
In other city business, Alderman Joe Garrett reported a bill of $3,795 for a new intoxometer would be on the agenda at the next council meeting. The current intoxometer is not in service anymore after 20-plus years at the Hoopeston Police Department.
“So our only options are we either replace it or we take everybody to Danville,” said Garrett.
Alderman Steve Eyrich announced the cemetery department recently received a new plow which was now ready for the snowstorm.
Ferrell reported that Mike Davis, Central Illinois Land Bank Authority executive director, had updated her on the six properties that will be demolished in the next two months. Davis hoped the demolitions would be in progress by April. The properties are 320 and 322 Front Street, 908 W. Washington Street, 406 E. Thompson Avenue, 520 E. Honeywell Avenue, and 210 E. Washington Street.
Alderwoman Robin Lawson reminded citizens that the Fireman’s Bash would be on May 7 and encouraged everyone to buy tickets for it.
Ankenbrand reminded city residents not to park on the streets that are snow routes during snow emergencies.
Wise said that City Hall was to be closed last Wednesday and Thursday and that the Parks Departments would be assisting the Street and Alley Departments.
