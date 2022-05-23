INDIANOLA — A former Indianola resident and Jamaica High School graduate has written a children’s book.
April Miller has written “Bayou Babies and the New Kid at School.”
Miller is the daughter of Harl and Deb Miller, and is a proud midwestern farm girl. She now lives in Gulf Shores, Ala.
She says she lives not far from the beach and is the manager of a cute little hippie boutique there called David’s Gallery.
“I don’t have children, but I do have three nieces and four nephews that I love to pieces,” she stated through an email.
“I have always loved reading which is where my inspiration to write comes from. My parents read to me almost constantly as a baby and toddler and I was reading the newspaper by the time I was three. I just love storytelling and the South, so I think my characters kind of just came to me naturally from that. I lived for a few years in New Orleans and I’m there at least once a month now with plans to move back home there next year because it’s my favorite city in the world.”
Miller too says she loves swampy places, and she thinks she’s just drawn to the Bayou.
She says she dreamed of the South when she was a child; New Orleans in particular. She called it her dream city; and it still is.
“(My) book centers on several swamp creatures, the Bayou Babies, which consist of elementary school-age gators, frogs, lobsters and crawfish, etc. The main character is Gaston Gator and his friends are Louis Lobster, Claude Crawfish, Fabian Frog ….” according to Miller.
“They’re very excited because there’s a new kid in their class in elementary school. However, when they meet the new student, she isn’t what they expected, and they bully her. She’s a nutria – Louisiana swamp rat with big orange teeth,” she stated. “Through a lot of soul searching by the main character, they all become friends and learn a valuable lesson about not judging a book by its cover and how everyone is awesome exactly how they are.”
Miller says it’s a book on anti-bullying with a sweet Southern flair.
“I grew up reading E.B. White and Berenstain Bears and the Get Along Gang so it’s kind of along those lines with a Cajun twist,” she added. “I am currently working on a few last plans for this first book of the series.”
Her eBook for Kindle should be out in June, with a hardcover out hopefully by fall.
She also will be making t-shirts with the characters from the book on them commercially available for both kids and adults this summer as well.
“I do have a whole series planned for the Bayou Babies, each book will deal with a different topic that kids can relate to. The next one is pollution in the waterways in the Bayou that hits home for the Bayou Babies. I’d really love to turn the book series into an animated series for kids someday,” Miller states.
“I really do love how kids’ minds work. I think they are bright and inquisitive and they see the world through hopeful eyes. I love that. Every child is born an artist,” Miller said.
Currently Miller’s children’s book can be found at her place of work, and at Amazon.com in paperback form.
For updates, the public can like and follow her Facebook social media page Bayou Babies.
