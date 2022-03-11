A Vermilion County Jury on March 9 found Donald Langston, formerly of Hoopeston, guilty of six counts of home invasion, a class X felony and two counts of aggravated battery, deadly weapon, a class three felony.
The jury heard evidence that on Feb. 7, 2020, Donald Langston went to his estranged wife’s new house armed with a bat and a BB gun, forced his way in and attacked her and her family. Langston struck his estranged wife in the head with the bat. Several victims who were in the home at the time of the home invasion suffered severe injuries to the head and body. Langston then chased his estranged wife out of her home and attacked her again, but fled as the police arrived.
Langston will be sentenced by Circuit Judge Charles Hall on May 4 at 9:30 a.m. Typically, a class X felony is punishable by six to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with three years of mandatory supervised release. However, after a hearing, the court could make certain findings based upon the facts in this case that would increase the penalty. Aggravated battery, deadly weapon is punishable from two to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
“Yesterday’s jury verdict of guilty against Donald Langston clearly demonstrates that the good people of our community simply will not tolerate violent home invasions,” stated Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.
