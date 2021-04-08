PEORIA – Yousef Abdallah, a former Peoria businessman who owned and operated a Danville liquor store, as well as other businesses, has been sentenced to 24 months in prison for filing false corporate tax returns that under-reported the business’s earnings.
U.S. District Judge Joe Billy McDade sentenced Abdallah, 69, on April 7, 2021. In addition to the prison sentence, Abdallah, who now resides in Danville, was ordered to pay restitution to the IRS in the amount of $176,196 and was fined $15,000.
“As we enter tax season, it is important to remember that submitting fraudulent tax returns is a crime that will be prosecuted and it is a crime that ultimately causes all of us to pay higher taxes,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Doug Quivey.
"Let this serve as a reminder as tax season continues, those who might consider preparing false tax returns should be aware of the extremely negative consequences as evidenced today," said Tamera Cantu, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Chicago Field Office. "The sentencing of Mr. Abdallah again emphasizes that the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Attorney’s office will continue their aggressive pursuit of those who would attempt to cheat America's tax system."
On July 1, 2019, Abdallah pleaded guilty to filing a false corporate tax return for the 2014 tax year. As part of his plea, he agreed to pay restitution to the IRS for tax years 2013, 2014 and 2015, for which he had approximately $1 million in unreported gross sales.
According to court documents, Abdallah came to the attention of the IRS when he listed his business, Danville Wine & Spirits, Inc., doing business as Danville Liquors, for sale on the internet. His asking price was $425,000 based on touted sales of $1.56 million per year.
However, Abdallah admitted that he did not report all his sales on the income tax return.
Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Darilynn J. Knauss prosecuted the case. The Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Division, conducted the investigation.
