A former attorney in the Vermilion County State's Attorney's office has had his license suspended.
According to an Illinois Supreme Court attorney discipline orders summary for September, Aadam Alikhan, who was licensed in 2007, was suspended for two years and until further order of the court.
While he was employed as an assistant state’s attorney, he purchased and used cocaine. During that period of time, he prosecuted felony cases including cases involving possession and sale of controlled substances, according to the discipline order.
