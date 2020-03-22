DANVILLE — Two popular outreaches provided by churches have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic: Easter at the arena, sponsored by Second Church of Christ, has been canceled, and the fate of the monthly food give-away at St. James United Methodist Church is up in the air.
The food distribution took place week, serving 250-300 households representing a total of about 700 people, St. James pastor the Rev. Randall Robinson said.
The food pantry is on the third Wednesday of each month. A decision on whether to open the pantry in April will be made a couple of weeks ahead of time, Robinson said.
A decision needs to be made early to accommodate deliveries and perishable items.
Last week, the church changed the way it distributes food.
Usually, the people wait in the sanctuary for their number to be called, and then they come in and choose items.
Instead, the church prepackaged every meal and handed it to each person. People did not wait in the sanctuary.
EASTER AT ARENA
Greg Taylor, lead minister at Second Church of Christ, has been on staff for only seven months, replacing Drew Mentzer, who retired. He was looking forward to Easter at the David S. Palmer Civic Center.
In fact, 90 people had signed up to be in the choir. But, in light of the rule against large gatherings, the church decided to cancel the event.
“It’s heartbreaking,” he said.
Instead, the church will celebrate the Resurrection in some other way. Second Church has set up a studio to live stream services on Facebook, the website and YouTube.
