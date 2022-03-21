Eastern Illinois Foodbank is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. The distribution will be held at Rossville Church of Christ, 514 E. Attica St., Rossville, on April 9 from 9:30–10:30 a.m. and is open to residents of Vermilion and Iroquois counties.
Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
The distribution is part of the Foodbank’s Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.
Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line. Income guidelines will apply at distribution.
