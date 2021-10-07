The Vermillion County Health Department announced that flu vaccines are now available and it will conduct a series of vaccination clinics beginning Oct. 12.

Clinics will be drive-through at the health department.

The clinics are scheduled as follows:

Oct. 12 (Tuesday) — 9 a.m.-noon

Oct. 14 (Thursday) 9 a.m.-noon

Oct. 15 (Friday) — 1-4 p.m.

Oct. 16 (Saturday) — 9 a.m.-noon

Oct. 19 (Tuesday) — 1-4 p.m.

Oct. 21 (Thursday) — 9 a.m.-noon

Oct. 23 (Saturday) — 9 a.m.-noon

