A flash flood watch remains in effect for Vermilion and surrounding counties in Illinois until 7 p.m. today.
The National Weather Service issued the watch for most counties in east-central and west-central Illinois.
Between 1 to 2 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts, is forecast to fall on already saturated ground, a condition that could lead to flash flooding.
Heavy rainfall could result in significant rises in larger streams and rivers in the Illinois River valley.
The weather service states that flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation that should be monitored closely.
