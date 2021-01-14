The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic reached 86 this week as five more county residents were reported as victims of the disease. They include one woman in her 70s, one woman in her 50s, and three men in their 80s.
Health officials reported the deaths Wednesday evening.
Also reported were 69 new cases of COVID-19 — one resident in their 80s, 11 in their 70s, nine in their 60s, five in their 50s, seven in their 40s, 13 in their 30s, five in their 20s, eight teens, six grade-school-aged children, one pre-schooler, one toddler, and two infants. That brings the total since the pandemic began to 6,743, 573 of which are active.
There are currently 18 COVID-19-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized.
The Mobile COVID-Testing Team will return to the front parking lot of the health department on Saturday, next Tuesday and next Thursday.
