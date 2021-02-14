Five more local deaths from COVID-19 were reported by the Vermilion County this weekend, raising the death toll since the pandemic began to 101.
The newly reported deaths include a woman in her 70s, two men in their 80s, and two men in their 50s.
Health officials reported there are currently 12 county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized, as well as 302 active cases in the county.
New cases reported total 134 — four residents in their 80s, five in their 70s, 16 in their 60s, 15 in their 50s, 28 in their 40s, 17 in their 30s, 11 in their 20s, 24 teens, 11 grade-school-aged children, one toddler, and two infants. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began a year ago to 8,222.
The Mobile COVID-Testing Team will return to the front parking lot of the health department in Danville on Sunday, Feb. 21.
Because the state currently has limited supplies of vaccine, local health departments and health care providers are being asked to focus on ensuring that those who have received a first dose are able to receive a second dose.
"We have enough vaccine on-hand to be able to provide second-dose and first-dose vaccinations to all the people scheduled for our Feb. 18 and Feb. 25 clinics at the Fischer Theater," the health department stated in a press release late Saturday. "We have been told that the state will provide us with enough vaccine to provide second-dose vaccinations to everyone who received a first-dose vaccination in February, so we will plan to hold second-dose vaccination clinics at the Fischer Theater in March."
The department stated it will begin scheduling people for appointments to receive their first-dose vaccinations when it has enough vaccine does to do so. "It is our hope that we will be able to make appointments for people to receive their first-dose vaccinations in early March," the release stated.
