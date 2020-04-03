DANVILLE — Single people and couples can only dream about the next normal date nights after the coronavirus pandemic subsides.
Fischer Theatre officials are helping out that dream.
A raffle is now taking place to win the opportunity of “Once in a Lifetime Date Nights” at the theatre in downtown Danville.
“The theatre, like our entire community, is absolutely being negatively impacted by the challenges we face as we do everything we can to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. It is times like this that can make or break an organization – especially one that just relaunched about six months ago,” according to Jason Rome, executive director of the Fischer Theatre.
“So we knew we needed to get creative, and this raffle is a great combination of raising funds for the theatre as well as continuing to showcase it and provide access to the community, as soon as we can get back to hosting the community in a safe way,” Rome said.
The public can purchase raffle tickets for two chances to have your name drawn. Chances are $20 each or 3 for $50, 5 for $80 or 10 for $150.
The winners will be able to choose a companion to have a private date night at the Fischer with a movie showing of their choice. All concessions – including beer, wine, soda, popcorn, etc. are complementary.
All chances are available for sale online to help keep everyone socially distanced and to remove the desire for people to gather to sell physical tickets in our current situation. Winners will be drawn live (via a Facebook live stream) at the end of the raffle.
Also, they are offering the same experience to be acquired in a “buy it now” style that will have no impact on the raffle itself, but will allow generous and motivated donors to snatch the same experience for themselves and a +1 for a $1,000 donation.
“We hope that this raffle can help the theatre raise a bit of money, provide a unique, once in a lifetime experience for some folks, and just generally bring some excitement and good cheer to the community all at the same time,” Rome said.
The link to the Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/872520149828132/ and the direct link to where the raffle is being hosted and to purchase chances:https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040848aea92aa3f58-once.
The raffle ends at 6 p.m. April 9, with the winners drawn at 7 p.m. April 9.
Rome said they continue to pursue events and programming for the remainder of the year for the Fischer, as well as into 2021.
“Conversations are being had, offers discussed and negotiated, contracts being presented,” he said.
But it’s all with a cautious outlook for the near term, and excitement for the back end of the year.
“As soon as we are able to get up and running again, the doors will be open and the lights will be on. You can expect more classic films (we can get films up and going almost immediately), and live entertainment that spans the genres of music, theatre and more – from local, national and international artists, just as soon as it is safe for our community to come together again and celebrate the arts,” Rome said.
In other theatre news, the Fischer has another staff member.
The Vermilion Heritage Foundation announces the addition of Ashton Greer to the professional staff of the historic theatre.
Greer joins Rome as the operations director of the theatre and marks the second staff position created at the Fischer since its restoration and grand re-opening in September 2019.
Greer comes to the Vermilion Heritage Foundation after having most recently served as the Community Health Program Manager at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville where she focused on creating and leading programs which identified and addressed the health needs of the community.
In addition, Greer developed expertise in project management, large and small event planning and execution, volunteer development and fundraising.
Residing in Danville with her husband and three children, Greer is an active member of the community.
“I believe that the Fischer Theatre has the potential to drastically change the culture and economic situation for the downtown Danville community. It has always been important to me to not work just for the sake of making a living, but to work for the sake of making a difference,” she said.
Greer is starting on a part-time basis and will transition to full-time at a later date. Rome said her duties will be to focus on some specific areas of operations that are impacted most by the theatre’s current and future growth.
“There will be quite a lot of overlap in what we each focus on in our roles at the Fischer... Ashton will have a leadership role in areas like volunteer, concessions, and box office management, as well as further developing our private events business (weddings and other private parties that soon will be available to the public),” according to Rome.
The Fischer Theatre, 158 N. Vermilion St., was built in 1884 as the Grand Opera House and operated as a performing arts venue and later a movie house until the mid-1980’s. The building is owned and operated by The Vermilion Heritage Foundation. Thanks to the generosity of Julius W. Hegeler II, the Fischer reopened as a renovated performing arts center to a sold-out crowd for a concert by The Lettermen in the fall of 2019 and has since hosted live concerts, film presentations, public speakers and private events.
Fischer Theatre events provide entertainment and exposure to the arts for area residents, a draw for tourism and the overall economic development of the downtown Danville area, as well as generating funds for additional needed equipment and ongoing improvements to the building.
