DANVILLE — The historic Fischer Theatre has a Christmas chair auction fundraiser taking place.
Creative and generous artists from across the county painted 18 child-sized chairs with one-of-a-kind designs. The chairs were salvaged from St. Paul's Grade School on Walnut Street in Danville and then were disbursed to be painted.
The chairs are open for bidding through 8 p.m. Dec. 15. Each chair will go to the highest bidder and must be picked up at The Fischer Theatre, 158 N Vermilion St., the following week. There is also a "Buy it Now" option for every chair.
The child-sized chairs are the perfect gift for the little one in your life. The purchases benefit the Fischer Theatre.
The Fischer also has an online store with merchandise for sale, and another fund-raising event during this difficult time with COVID-19 is the marquee rental.
"Since The Fischer Theatre won't have any events of our own to promote over the coming weeks, we would like to extend the opportunity to you. We are offering our marquee to our patrons as an opportunity to continue to support The Fischer during this difficult time.
"You can rent our marquee for a message of your own. For example, you can celebrate a birthday, anniversary, or friendaversary, share an inspirational quote, stage the marquee for a photo shoot, or even propose to your special someone," according to officials with the Fischer.
For $100 you get a message on one side of the marquee for a whole day. For $150 you get a message on both sides of the marquee for a whole day. For $300 you get a message on one side of the marquee for an entire week. For $500 you get a message on both sides of the marquee for an entire week.
"Help us spread positivity and support the Fischer simultaneously by renting the marquee. Dates are based on availability and messages are subject to approval by the Fischer staff," according to officials.
For more information, or to reserve a slot, reach out to Ashton Greer at ashton@fischertheatre.com or by calling (217) 474-2978.
