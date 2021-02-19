The Vermilion County Health Department and its partners vaccinated another 510 people on Thursday in its second COVID-19 clinic at the Fischer Theatre in downtown Danville.
Local health officials said that the Illinois Department of Health reported that 10,870 doses have been given to Vermilion County residents (both first and second doses) since vaccinations began, and that 1,633 county residents are now fully vaccinated.
Health officials extended their appreciation to their partners: UIC School of Nursing, Lakeview School of Nursing, Danville Police Department, Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency, Pro Ambulance, Medical Reserve Corps volunteers, and the Fischer Theatre and its volunteers.
The City of Danville was commended for clearing sidewalks and parking lots around the Fischer Theatre of the mounds of snow that had developed since the snow storm earlier this week.
In a statement, health officials said the limited availability of COVID-19 vaccine is affecting the county and other areas around the state.
“We have not had to cancel any vaccination clinics,” officials said. “We have enough vaccine in-hand to take care of those who have appointments at our Feb. 25 clinic. And we have been assured by the state that we will receive enough vaccine to provide second doses in March to those who received their first doses in February.”
The health department is not taking appointments for anyone to receive first doses of the vaccine (except for those who are already scheduled to receive vaccinations on Feb. 25.) Those in Groups 1A or 1B who are interested in having their names placed on a wait-list can call (217) 431-2662, Ext. 263 or 264, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
When the health department is able to begin scheduling appointments for people to receive their first-dose vaccinations again, those on the wait-list will be contacted.
The Mobile COVID-Testing Team will return to the front parking lot of the health department on Sunday.
On Wednesday evening, health officials reported 27 new local cases of COVID-19 — one resident in their 90s, one in their 80s, one in their 70s, seven in their 60s, six in their 50s, one in their 40s, five in their 30s, two in their 20s, one teen, and two grade-school-aged children. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began to 8,291 positive cases.
The death toll since the virus began last March remains at 101 in Vermilion County.
There are currently 12 county residents hospitalized and there are currently 313 active COVID-19 cases.
The Mobile COVID-Testing Team will return to the front parking lot of the health department on Sunday, Feb. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.