Another “First Fridays” event hosted by the City of Danville is on the horizon with April quickly approaching, and this next event will be an Easter-themed event for all.
Downtown Danville will be the place to hang out on April 1 starting around 3 p.m., according to Ashton Greer, Community Relations Administrator for the City of Danville.
The city is hosting a “hop downtown” family event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., which will include a variety of free activities for kids and families to participate in, including a clothing giveaway, petting zoo, train rides, crafting and an egg hunt.
Beginning at 7 p.m., there will be an adult “egg hop” taking place throughout various downtown shops.
Greer said she loved the concept of the adult egg hops that have occurred in the past, and she wanted to continue that idea while also providing opportunities for kids and their families.
“I wanted to do something that’s really traditional for families,” she said. “I think people really look forward to that around Easter.”
Greer said the Easter bunny will be available at Temple Plaza for family photos and Joyful Bubbles will be around for interactive bubble play and more.
The egg hunt, designed by Adventure Arcade Escape Rooms and set up in Kresge Park, is a “Pac-Man” themed maze, where children will search for as many eggs as they can find while the famous “Pac-Man” ghosts, Inky, Binky, Pinky and Clyde, roam around the maze.
The hunt will be split into age groups, with children under age 5 starting at 5 p.m., ages 5 to 8 starting at 5:45 p.m. and ages 9 to 12 starting at 6:30 p.m. Greer said there will be 1000 eggs to be found during each hunt.
A limited number of Easter baskets and duffle bags will be handed out to children participating in the egg hunts, Greer said.
About 30 animals from Millers Petting Zoo will be at the Danville Public Library during the event, too, Greer said. Animals will include a donkey, goats, lambs, baby pigs, a giant rabbit, calves, chickens, ducks and geese.
The Millers Zoo Choo train will also be offering rides during the event.
Starting at 7 p.m., adults aged 21 and older can begin traveling to the Fischer Theatre, Lima Bean Glassworks and Gifts, Glory Daze, Sweet Repeats, Adventure Arcade Escape Rooms, the local farmhouse, Downtown Diamond and Pawn Inc. and Back Alley Creations for a chance to win big.
Each location will have 350 eggs, so the first 350 people at each location will have the opportunity to win a prize. Participants will choose one egg from each location.
Greer said there are at least six prizes worth $100 each, as well as more than 100 gift cards and other prizes available including candy, free ice cream vouchers, drink tickets and more.
In addition to all of the activities, Greer said there will be plenty of opportunity to alleviate hungry stomachs, with baked goods available at the Danville Public Library, Easter-themed goodies offered at Café 13 and food truck options through Suzi Q’s and Lovin’ Cup.
Greer encouraged people to come out Friday to have a good time and enjoy what the community has to offer.
“I don’t think you’ll be bored in any way,” Greer said. “I think there’s something for everyone, whether you’re an adult, a kid or grandparent.”
The next “First Fridays” event will take place May 6 and the theme will be “Sweets in the streets.”
Greer said while she does most of the planning for the “First Fridays” events, they would not be possible without the sponsors: Carle Health, OSF Healthcare, Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness, Hayley Siefert with KW Realty, Pete Goodwin with Country Financial, Christie Clinic, Vermilion Advantage, Watchfire, thyssenkrupp Dynamic Components, Lima Bean Glassworks and Gifts, Sweet Repeats, Aqua Illinois, Two Roads Wellness Clinic and Amanda Galloway with Country Financial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.