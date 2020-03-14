First Fridays return downtown with Spring Shine in April

DANVILLE — Downtown Danville, Inc. is partnering again with the city to bring back First Friday events.
Themes have been set for the year.
April’s First Friday will be a two-day Spring Shine event featuring the Easter Bunny and Easter Bonnet Parade.
First Friday themes for the rest of the year include:
• May 1 – Comic Con Costume Party (live entertainment and costume contest)
• June 5 – Read, Investigate and Discover
• July 3 – Community Longest Table Picnic
• Aug. 1- Back to School Bash
• Sept. 4 - Harry Potter Fest
• Oct. 2 - Trick or Treat Downtown
• Nov. 6 – Community Talent show at the Fischer
• Dec. 3, 4 - Winter's Gathering
The city and DDI are collaborating with the Danville Public Library, Fischer Theatre, a variety of downtown merchants and sponsors to bring these special events downtown.
“The collaborative effort in planning these events has been outstanding. The planning committee was able to use event ideas and plans from the library and the Fischer as a springboard for developing the final themes,” said DDI Board Secretary Carol Nichols in a press release.
“This collaboration provides cross-promotional opportunities and allows us to elevate the quality of the First Friday events,” Nichols added.
The first First Friday event for the year will be a two-day affair.
Spring Shine will be on Friday and Saturday, April 3 and 4. On Friday, April 3, the Easter Bunny will be in his hutch at Temple Plaza from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. He will take a break to help lead the second annual Spring Shine Easter Bonnet Parade that begins at 6 p.m.
The parade will start at Seminary Street and travel down Vermilion Street to Temple Plaza. This portion of Vermilion Street will be closed from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. April 3. The public is invited watch the parade along this section of Vermilion Street or to join the parade, wearing their most creative and fanciful Easter bonnets. Children also are welcome to participate in the parade. They can decorate their bikes or wagons and join in the fun.
Businesses also are invited to participate. They can decorate a sign to promote themselves and march along with other parade entrants. Anyone who wants to join in the parade march should meet at the Danville Public Library parking lot, 319 N. Vermilion St., between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
“The parade is a fun way for the community to come together to celebrate the arrival of spring,” said DDI Board President Amy McKinley.
“Those who would like to participate can create their own bonnets or be on the lookout for bonnet-making events coming up at Danville Public Library and Senior Source Danville,” McKinley added.
Following the parade, back at Temple Plaza there will be a contest for the most creative and fun Easter bonnet. Entrants will be on the main stage at Temple Plaza and the crowd will vote for their favorite bonnet. There will be children (up to age 17) and adult categories (ages 18+). The winning child will win a gift certificate from Vintage Villains and a dozen cookies from Café 13. The winner from the adult category will win two tickets to the Spring Break concert at the Fischer Theatre that evening at 8. 90’s Daughter and X-Krush will be performing.
On Saturday, April 4, Spring Shine festivities will continue downtown, beginning at 11 a.m. and wrapping up at 2 p.m. The Easter Bunny, Downtown Danny, will again be in his hutch, welcoming children of all ages to take advantage of this cheerful and fun photo opportunity.
A petting zoo sponsored by Kruger Coan Funeral Home and Kruger ATA Martial Arts will be at Temple Plaza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. An Easter egg coloring activity will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kresge Park. The Dixie Flyer Band will play between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on stage at Temple Plaza. The band is sponsored by Home Instead Senior Care of Danville.
The library will offer Easter basket decorating craft time between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The baskets can be used to participate in the Merchant Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Those wishing to participate in the hunt need to check in at the information table at Temple Plaza. This is where they will pick up the map of participating merchants and receive other details. Next, they will visit the merchants and collect a different color egg from each location. They will need to bring back their basket of eggs to Temple Plaza. All those who have collected the required number of eggs will be entered into a drawing for new bikes. John and Pat Bowers of Bowers Tree Experts have donated one girl’s and one boy’s bike.
First Friday events are sponsored by the city of Danville and organized by Downtown Danville, Inc.’s planning and promotions committee. The events are designed to drive energy, excitement and interest downtown. The events during the summer coincide with the Summer Sounds free concert series at Temple Plaza and will provide an alternative, yet complimentary activity downtown for families to enjoy.
“We had great involvement from the downtown merchants last year. Our top priority as we plan these programs is to be sure we have ways to connect the folks enjoying the event to the businesses downtown,” McKinley said.
“The Danville Public Library and the Fischer Theatre will play a large role in the events planned this year and I believe their presence will elevate the level of event we are able to offer the community,” she added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.