DANVILLE — The city of Danville announces that the First Fridays' schedule for 2022 is complete.
First Fridays are events that occur on the first Friday of each month in downtown Danville. These events intend to bring people together in the heart of the city to experience the charm, history and culture of Danville all while supporting local businesses and creating lasting memories.
The First Friday events are coordinated by the city of Danville, paid for by sponsors and supported by business owners and citizens. Everyone is invited to attend these events for free or at a low cost. The activities usually start around 5 p.m.
The Schedule for 2022 is:
- Jan. 7 – Progressive Dinner Featuring Downtown Venues. Enjoy dinner downtown with each course served at a different venue. Ticket Price: $20 (21+ only). Enjoy the flavors and atmospheres of downtown Danville at an affordable price courtesy of the First Friday sponsors. Start Times: 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m. To reserve tickets: email Ashton Greer at agreer@cityofdanville.org or call/text 217-977-5691 with your preferred time for your reservation and the number in your party. You must choose a start time to begin your dinner experience. Tickets can be picked up at 17 W. Main St. (city hall) when you drop off payment, or they will be mailed to you at the time of payment. Stop 1: Start at Venue 22 (22 N. Jackson St.) for live music by Mid October and hors d'oeuvres catered by Downtown Danville Event Center. Stop 2. Your next stop is Lovin’ Cup Food Truck and Vermilion River Beer Company (103 N. Vermilion St.). Enjoy a hot pretzel sandwich and beverage of your choice. Stop 3. Next, stop by Café 13 (13 N. Vermilion St.) for your choice of dessert and coffee or tea. Stop 4. Finish the evening with a nightcap of your choice and late night snacks at Fatman’s Warehouse (138 ½ N Vermilion St.). Only thirty tickets per starting time will be sold. You must go in order so that each venue can anticipate crowd size and accommodate the guests. You must have a ticket to attend.
- Feb. 4 – Danville’s Got Talent at the Fischer Theatre. A talent competition featuring Danville’s finest entertainers.
- March 4 – Glow Downtown 5K. An evening run in the heart of downtown Danville with neon clothes, glow jewelry and paint, black lights and party music.
- April 1 – Egg Hunt at downtown locations. Visit all of the local Downtown Danville shops to collect eggs – one egg at each location will be worth $100. Visit the Easter Bunny at Temple Plaza.
- May 6 – Sweets in the Streets and Community Yoga. Come enjoy all the sweet things including a bake sale, cakewalk, Lainey’s Ice Cream, Willy Wonka activities at the Danville Public Library, sweets vendors, live music, shopping at Sweet Repeats and fun candy decorations throughout downtown. Community Yoga at Kresge Park at 5 p.m.
- June 3 – Summer Bash, Community Yoga and Summer Sounds. Come out for live music, food trucks, bounce houses, sidewalk chalk art competition, bubbles, water balloons and much more. Community Yoga at Kresge Park at 5 p.m. and Summer Sounds at Temple Plaza.
- July 1 – Sports and Brews, Community Yoga and Summer Sounds. Outdoor games including a bags tournament, volleyball tournament in Kresge Park, bocce ball, themed activities at the Danville Public Library, food trucks, and beer specials at the local downtown bars. Community Yoga at Kresge Park at 5 p.m. and Summer Sounds at Temple Plaza.
- Aug. 5 – Back to School Bash, Community Yoga and Summer Sounds. School supply give-a-way, touch-a-truck, bounce houses and games for kids of all ages. Community Yoga at Kresge Park at 5 p.m. and Summer Sounds at Temple Plaza.
- Sept. 2 – Wellness Walk, Community Yoga and Summer Sounds. Wellness vendors and activities set up throughout downtown Danville and at downtown Danville shops. Community Yoga at Kresge Park at 5 p.m. and Summer Sounds at Temple Plaza.
- Oct. 7 – Halloween Event. Trick-or-Treat at downtown locations and enjoy Halloween-themed games and activities in downtown parks.
- Nov. 4 – Potterfest downtown. Enjoy a Harry Potter-themed festival where downtown Danville transforms into a magical world.
- Dec. 2 – Night of Lights Parade and Holiday Bazaar. View the wonderful Night of Lights parade that passes right through downtown Danville and shop the Holiday Bazaar. Enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides during the day and visit Santa at Temple Plaza.
Downtown Danville, Inc. supports the Summer Sounds Concert Series and many local yoga instructors support Community Yoga. Organizers also thank the many sponsors. First Place Investors: Carle Health, OSF Healthcare, Aunt Martha’s Health & Wellness, Pete Goodwin with Country Financial, and Hayley Siefert with Classic Homes Realty. Partners: Christie Clinic, Vermilion Advantage, and Thyssenkrupp Dynamic Components. Supporters: Lima Bean Glassworks and Gifts, Sweet Repeats, Aqua Illinois, and Amanda Galloway with Country Financial.
