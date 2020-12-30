The first shipments of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Vermilion County this morning.
Douglas Toole, public health administrator for the Vermilion County Health Department, said the shipment to the health department contained 500 doses of vaccine as well as the necessary syringes, alcohol prep-pads, PPE and vaccination reminder cards.
The initial shipment for local hospitals (500 doses for OSF in Danville, 400 doses for Carle Hoopeston) also arrived at those facilities. Vaccinations were set to begin at the Danville hospital at 2 p.m.
Plans are underway to begin vaccination clinics to health-care providers and first responders at the health department next week, Toole said.
"When we are able to begin vaccinating critical infrastructure workers, those with underlying health concerns, seniors, and the general public will depend on how often we receive shipments of vaccine, how much vaccine is provided in those shipments, and how many health-care workers and first responders want to receive the vaccine in January," Toole added.
