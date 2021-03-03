Joseph Hernandez, formerly of Danville, was sentenced on Wednesday to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by two years of parole for aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony.
Hernandez was accused in April of 2020 of firing a handgun at a 17-year-old juvenile on South State Street while the youth was sitting in a yard. Hernandez was said to be riding in a vehicle at the time of the incident.
Circuit Judge Charles Hall handed down the sentence.
State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy, in a press release, stated that violent crime, especially gun violence, will not be tolerated in the community. “We will continue to request that offenders who commit such acts serve appropriate and lengthy terms of imprisonment.”
