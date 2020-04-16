DANVILLE – The residents of an apartment at the Fair Oaks public housing complex have been relocated after a fire Tuesday evening damaged their residence.
The Danville Fire Department responded to a call shortly before 5 p.m. of a fire at a two-story apartment building at 1014 Belton Drive.
When firefighters arrived, they discovered a fire in the first-floor apartment and all of the occupants of the building outside, Fire Capt. Justin Watt said.
“We were on the scene for two hours,” Watt said. “There was damage to one apartment and a little bit of damage to the adjacent apartment.”
The cause of the fire — which started in a bedroom — has not been determined, but Watt said it could have been accidental. The estimated cost of the damage is $40,000.
“There were no injuries to anyone involved,” he said.
Since the apartment where the fire started was deemed uninhabitable, Watt said the Housing Authority of the City of Danville relocated the occupants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.