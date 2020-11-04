The Danville Fire Department announces three training burns in the next week.
The first will be at 207 Kimball St. Thursday, Nov. 5, weather permitting.
All three training burns are scheduled from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The second will be at 845 Madison St. on Friday, Nov. 6. This training will conclude with a fully engulfed scenario.
The third training burn will be at 916 Hazel St. on Tuesday, Nov. 10. This training also will conclude with a fully engulfed scenario.
During these times, there will be multiple fire department vehicles and personnel on hand to conduct the training and make sure that everything goes smoothly. The training will include lighting multiple small fires for different training scenarios, according to the fire department.
During each of these burns, Kimball Street will be closed at Madison Street to all traffic on Nov. 5; Madison Street will be closed between Bowman Avenue and Kimball Street to all traffic on Nov. 6; and Hazel Street will be closed to all traffic between Fairchild and Penn streets on Nov. 10.
Please choose an alternate route to avoid delays. There will be a high volume of fire department traffic during these training operations. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution while traveling in the work zone, and be attentive to the changes in traffic control.
All of these events are tentatively scheduled, weather permitting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.