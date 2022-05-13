Four members of the Danville Fire Department were honored at the 29th Annual Firefighting Medal of Honor Awards Ceremony in Springfield on Tuesday, May 10.
Lt. Chad Busick received the Medal of Valor; Firefighter Easton Hoskins received a Firefighting Excellence Award; Capt. Sean O’Kane and Firefighter Kaleb Thompson each received Fire Excellence Unit Citations.
The awards received were related to a rescue the four men made on Sept. 4, 2021.
