Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 9:40-9:42 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Redden Court.
Monday, 11:01-11:12 a.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.
Monday, 1:16-1:22 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Quincy Street.
Monday, 2:45-2:56 p.m. — False alarm in the 1300 block of Parkview Drive.
Monday, 3-3:32 p.m. — Vehicle accident at Perrysville Road and Griffin Street.
Monday, 3:18-3:32 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 1200 block of North Griffin Street.
Monday, 3:44-3:58 p.m. — Medical call in the 1800 block of East Voorhees Street.
Monday, 4:11-4:28 p.m. — Vehicle accident at East Main Street and North Bowman Avenue.
Monday, 4:22-4:38 p.m. — Vehicle accident at Robinson and Woodbury streets.
Monday, 7:42-7:49 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Blueridge Drive.
Monday 7:49-8:16 p.m. —Medical call in the 900 block of Campbell Lane.
Monday, 9:06-9:14 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Giddings Street.
Monday, 9:18-9:33 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Moore Street.
Tuesday, 12:14-12:18 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Bowman Avenue.
Tuesday, 12:18-12:28 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Bremer Avenue.
Tuesday, 3:18-3:28 a.m. — False alarm in the 400 block of West Fairchild Street.
Tuesday, 4-4:17 a.m. — Service request in the 400 block of West Fairchild Street.
