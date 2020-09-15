Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, Sept. 14, 2:20-2:25 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of North Vermilion Street.
Monday, 5:52-6:05 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Glenview.
Monday, 5:54-6:09 p.m. — Illegal burning at 2103 Cannon St.
Monday, 9:47-10:02 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Monday, 11:14-11:27 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Lake Street.
Monday, 11:27-11:55 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of South Buchanan.
Tuesday, Sept. 15, 12:55-1:16 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Robinson Street.
