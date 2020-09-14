Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 7:39-7:54 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South State Street.
Friday, 10:54-11:04 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Perrysville Avenue.
Friday, 12:28-12:39 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Eastgate Drive.
Friday, 1:43-1:51 p.m. — Traffic accident with injuries in the unit block of South Gilbert Street.
Friday, 4:06-4:17 p.m. — Battery victim in the 1200 block of East Main Street.
Friday, 8:35-8:47 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Redden Court.
Friday, 9:31-9:37 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 Block of Oak Street.
Friday, 10:13-10:29 p.m. — Food on stove in the 1100 block of East Fairchild Street.
Saturday, 1:38-2:13 a.m. — Traffic accident with injuries in the 1700 block of Voorhees Street.
Saturday, 12:29-12:39 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Harmon Street.
Saturday, 3:38-3:54 p.m. — Alarm malfunction at the Village Mall, 2917 N. Vermilion St.
Saturday, 4:38-5:03 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Saturday, 6:16-6:33 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of East Fairchild Street.
Saturday 7:02-7:12 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Martin Street.
Saturday, 7:08-7:23 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
Saturday, 7:11-7:32 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Dearborn Street.
Saturday, 9:32-9:44 p.m. — Good intent call in the unit block of Tennessee Street.
Saturday, 10:18-10:25 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Sunday, 3:29-3:59 a.m. — Transformer shorted, no fire at Super 8, 377 Lynch Drive.
Sunday, 5:44-5:50 a.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of East English Street.
Sunday, 8:38-8:56 a.m. — Medical call in the 3000 block of Golf Terrace.
Sunday, 3:15-3:24 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Kingdom Street.
Sunday, 6:45-7:06 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Lake Shore Drive.
Sunday, 6:58-7:06 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Perrysville Avenue.
Sunday, 7:10-7:18 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Griffin Street.
Sunday, 9:37-9:51 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of South Cedarwood Drive.
Sunday, 10:09-10:26 p.m. — Electrical problem in the 300 block of Plum Street.
Sunday, 10:53-10:58 p.m. — False alarm in the 1000 block of Texas Avenue.
Monday, 1:14-1:26 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of North Kimball Street.
