Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, Sept. 10, 7:41-7:55 a.m. — Medical call in the 2200 block of Smith Avenue.
Thursday, 7:45-7:53 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Oak Street.
Thursday, 11:14-11:27 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Kimball Street.
Thursday, 11:56 a.m.-12:06 p.m. — Medical call in the first block of North Gilbert Street.
Thursday, 1:44-2:03 p.m. —Vehicle accident at North Bowman Avenue and East Winter Avenue.
Thursday, 2:31-2:50 p.m. — Overheated dryer in the 1400 block of East Main Street.
Thursday, 3:06-3:15 p.m. — Medical call in the 2300 block of North Vermilion Street.
Thursday, 3:28-4:22 p.m. — Vehicle accident in the 800 block of East Main Street.
Thursday, 4:05-4:11 p.m. — Vehicle accident at South Bowman and East South Street.
Thursday, 5:47-5:50 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Thursday, 6:35-6:43 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of East English Street.
Thursday, 6:59-7:22 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of Grant Street.
Thursday, 7:17-7:38 p.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Cleveland Street.
Thursday, 8:21-8:56 p.m. — Unauthorized burning at Factory and Cronkhite streets.
Thursday, 9:51-11:57 p.m. — Structure fire at 1408 Deerwood Drive.
Friday, Sept. 11, 4:31-4:41 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.