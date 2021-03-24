Firefighters responded to the following calls:

Tuesday, 10:19-10:25 a.m. — False alarm at the Danville Public Works facility, where Ameren also has a location, 1155 E. Voorhees St. 

Tuesday, 10:13-10:29 a.m. — Medical call in the 3600 block of Woolman Road.

Tuesday, 12:58-1:17 p.m. — Illegal burning in the 2900 block of East Main Street.

Tuesday, 4:33-4:43 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Bradley Lane.

Wednesday, 4:39-4:57 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of East Seminary Street.

