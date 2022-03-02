Danville firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 7:53-7:57 a.m. — Medical call, Unit block of Walnut Street
Tuesday, 9:16-9:21 a.m. — Medical call, 900 block of Southmoor Drive
Tuesday, 9:40-10:06 a.m. — Smoke scare, 1000 block of Kingdom Street
Tuesday, 12:35-12:46 a.m. — Smoke scare, 1000 block of Kingdom Street
Tuesday, 1:15-1:17 p.m. — False alarm, 200 block of Avenue C
Tuesday, 3:25-3:31 p.m. — Medical call, 1300 block of West Williams Street
Tuesday, 6:51-7:06 p.m. — Medical call, 1900 block of North Franklin Street
Tuesday, 9:36-9:55 p.m. — Natural gas odor investigation, 100 block of North Vermilion Street
Wednesday, 1:38-2:12 a.m. — Medical call, 900 block of East Fairchild Street
