Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 8:46- 8:53 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Oak Street.
Tuesday, 8:56-9:16 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Tuesday, 10:08-10:14 a.m. — Alarm malfunction in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Tuesday, 10:51-10:56 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Oak Street.
Tuesday, 10:53-11:16 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Kentucky Avenue.
Tuesday, 2-2:08 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Moore Street.
Tuesday, 2:38-2:53 p.m. — Alarm due to smoking material in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Tuesday, 4:22-5:01 p.m. — Wires down in the 200 block of South Gilbert Street.
Tuesday, 6:56-7:17 p.m. — Medical call in the 2200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Tuesday, 9:59-10:58 p.m. — Smoke scare in the 400 block of Harmon Avenue.
Tuesday, 10:13-10:43 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of Perrysville Avenue.
Tuesday, 11:03-11:27 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Lynch Road.
Wednesday, 12:17-12:25 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Oak Street.
Wednesday, 12:24-12:45 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Wednesday, 1:08-1:16 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Giddings Street.
Wednesday, 4:22-4:40 a.m. —Burnt food in microwave in the 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Wednesday, 5:57-6:14 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Oak Street.
Wednesday, 6:37-6:48 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Lewis Lane.
