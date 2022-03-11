Danville firefighters responded to the following calls:

Wednesday, March 9:

9:57-10:19 a.m. — Medical call, 100 block of Warrington Avenue

10:34-10:52 a.m. — Medical call, 300 block of East North Street

11:01-11:16 a.m. — Medical call, 400 block of South Jefferson Street

11:18-2:03 p.m. — Natural gas leak, West Fourth and South Stewart Streets

1:58-2:22 p.m. — Medical call, 200 block of Denvale Drive

3:25-3:40 p.m. — Medical call, Unit block of East West Newell Road

5:40-5:55 p.m. — Medical call, 2100 block of East Main Street

8:08-9:00 p.m. — Electrical/wiring short, 500 block of Leseure Street

8:34-8:39 p.m. — Medical call, 1000 block of Baldwin Street

9:21-9:41 p.m. — Unauthorized burning, 600 block of East Seminary Street

10:17-10:44 p.m. — Medical call, 100 block of West Ellsworth Avenue

Thursday, March 10:

12:09-12:23 a.m. — Motor vehicle accident, I-74 westbound MM 220

1:56-2:20 a.m. — Natural gas leak, 900 block of East Madison Street

5:30-5:39 a.m. — Motor vehicle accident, Lynch Road and East Main Street

6:36-6:49 a.m. — Medical call, 200 block of South State Street

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you