Danville firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, March 9:
9:57-10:19 a.m. — Medical call, 100 block of Warrington Avenue
10:34-10:52 a.m. — Medical call, 300 block of East North Street
11:01-11:16 a.m. — Medical call, 400 block of South Jefferson Street
11:18-2:03 p.m. — Natural gas leak, West Fourth and South Stewart Streets
1:58-2:22 p.m. — Medical call, 200 block of Denvale Drive
3:25-3:40 p.m. — Medical call, Unit block of East West Newell Road
5:40-5:55 p.m. — Medical call, 2100 block of East Main Street
8:08-9:00 p.m. — Electrical/wiring short, 500 block of Leseure Street
8:34-8:39 p.m. — Medical call, 1000 block of Baldwin Street
9:21-9:41 p.m. — Unauthorized burning, 600 block of East Seminary Street
10:17-10:44 p.m. — Medical call, 100 block of West Ellsworth Avenue
Thursday, March 10:
12:09-12:23 a.m. — Motor vehicle accident, I-74 westbound MM 220
1:56-2:20 a.m. — Natural gas leak, 900 block of East Madison Street
5:30-5:39 a.m. — Motor vehicle accident, Lynch Road and East Main Street
6:36-6:49 a.m. — Medical call, 200 block of South State Street
