Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 10:21-10:38 a.m. — Medical call in the 4100 block of Edgewater Place.
Friday, 10:40-11:14 a.m. — Faulty smoke detector in the 1400 block of Harrison Hills.
Friday, 12:34-12:47 p.m. — False alarm in the 3200 block of Independence Drive.
Friday, 5:34-5:48 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of West Raymond Street.
Friday, 6:05-6:24 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Blue Star Highway.
Friday, 7:43-7:49 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Anderson Street.
Friday, 8:39-8:53 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Meadowlawn.
Friday, 9:04-9:19 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Rodgers Street.
Friday, 10:02-10:21 p.m. — Faulty smoke detector in the 2900 block of Townway Avenue.
Saturday, 1:24-1:40 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of East Main Street.
Saturday, 4:41-5 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Martin Street.
Saturday, 5:04-5:23 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of East Seminary Street.
Saturday, 8:01-8:19 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Kentucky Avenue.
Saturday, 9:05-9:34 a.m. — Unauthorized burning in the unit block of North Virginia Avenue.
Saturday, 9:12-9:24 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Robinson Street.
Saturday, 10:05-10:21 — Medical call in the100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Saturday, 3:47-4:08 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Veterans Way.
Saturday, 4:18-4:30 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Lewis Lane.
Saturday, 3:53-4:39 p.m. — Power lines down in the 400 block of Swisher Avenue.
Saturday, 10:11-10:38 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Koehn Drive
Saturday, 10:14-10:28 p.m. — Grass fire at Tennessee and Nevada avenues.
Sunday, 1:55-2:16 a.m. — Grass fire at Sportsmans Club Road and Bloxom Drive.
Sunday, 11:26-11:38 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Grace Street.
Sunday, 11:52 a.m.-12:04 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
Sunday, 4:03-4:13 p.m. — Overdoes in the 1100 block of Cleary Avenue.
Sunday, 8:51-9:03 p.m. — Medical call in the700 block of Oak Street.
