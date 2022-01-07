Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 6:52-7:13 a.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of Shorewood Street
Wednesday, 7:07-7:36 a.m. — Medical call, 100 Block of Kentucky Avenue
Wednesday, 8:06-8:11 a.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of South Gilbert Street
Wednesday, 8:38-8:45 a.m. — Medical call, 1300 Block of North Vermilion Street
Wednesday, 10:23-10:34 a.m. — Medical call, 900 Block of Sherman Street
Wednesday, 10:54-10:58 a.m. — Medical call, 1300 Block of Franklin Street
Wednesday, 11:57 a.m.-12:59 p.m. — Traffic accident, 3600 Block of Vermilion Street
Wednesday, 12:43-12:55 p.m. — Medical call, 700 Block of Sherman Street
Wednesday, 4:06-4:17 p.m. — Medical call, 1500 Block of Valleyview Street
Wednesday, 4:43-4:55 p.m. — Medical call, 700 Block of Oak Street
Wednesday, 5:56-6:12 p.m. — Medical call, 3500 Block of Vermilion Street
Wednesday, 6:36-6:46 p.m. — Medical call, 1600 Block of Clyman Street
Wednesday, 7:27-7:35 p.m. — Medical call, 1400 Block of Oak Street
Wednesday, 10:08-10:35 p.m. — Traffic accident, Vermilion & Voorhees streets
Thursday, 2:49-3 a.m. — Medical call, 300 Block of Bradley Street
Thursday, 4:28-5:06 a.m. — Medical call, 1600 Block of Cleveland Avenue
Thursday, 4:47-5:05 a.m. — Medical call, 1400 Block of Eastview Street
Thursday, 4:28-5:06 a.m. — Medical call, 1600 Block of Cleveland Avenue
Thursday, 9:42-9:50 a.m. — Medical call, 200 Block of Cronkhite Avenue
Thursday, 10:14-10:24 a.m. — Medical call, 1100 Block of North Griffin Street
Thursday, 12:41-12:55 p.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of East South Street
Thursday, 1:57-2:13 p.m. — Medical call, 400 Block of North Bowman Avenue
Thursday, 3:21-3:27 p.m. — Medical call, 1000 Block of Clarence Street
Thursday, 7:25-7:30 p.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of South Virginia Street
Thursday, 7:18-7:34 p.m. — Medical call, 200 Block of West Harrison Street
Thursday, 8:35-8:45 p.m. — Medical call, 700 Block of Bryan Avenue
Thursday, 11:52 p.m.-12:07 a.m. — Medical call, 1200 Block of Garden Drive
Friday, 12:39-12:48 a.m. — False alarm, 3500 Block of North Vermilion Street
Friday, 1:57-2:15 a.m. — Medical call, 336 Block of Harmon Street
Friday, 5:02-5:31 a.m. — Furnace problem, 100 Block of Tennessee Avenue
Friday, 5:37-5:55 a.m. — Medical call, 1200 Block of Garden Drive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.