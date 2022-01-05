FIRE CALLS

Firefighters responded to the following calls:

Monday, 7:14-7:42 a.m. — False alarm, 3600 Block of North Vermilion Street

Monday, 7:27-7:36 a.m. — Medical call, 200 Block of West Harrison Street

Monday, 7:28-7:44 a.m. — Medical call, 1000 Block of East Williams Street

Monday, 8:57-9:06 a.m. — Medical call, 1300 Block of Lape Street

Monday, 10:54-11:07 a.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of Elizabeth Street

Monday, 11:38-11:45 a.m. — Medical call, 500 block of Robinson Street

Monday, 11:33-11:51 a.m. — Medical call, 200 Block of Edwards Street

Monday, 12:17-12:28 p.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of East Harrison Street

Monday, 12:25-12:43 p.m. — Medical call, 1500 Block of Valleyview Avenue

Monday, 1:37-1:50 p.m. — Medical call, 1500 Block of Elishia Street

Monday, 1:53-2:18 p.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of Stroup Street

Monday, 2:19-2:59 p.m. — Assist another agency, 1500 Block of Valleyview Avenue

Monday, 3:54-4:10 p.m. — Medical call, 2700 Block of Townway Road

Monday, 5:11-5:20 p.m. — Medical call, 3400 Block of Lynch Creek Drive

Monday, 10:34-10:48 p.m. — Medical call, 400 Block of Porter Street

Monday, 11:26-11:39 p.m. — 1200 Block of Garden Drive

Tuesday, 6:18-6:37 a.m. — Medical call, 2800 Block of Townway Road

Tuesday, 7:23-7:39 a.m. — Medical call, 100 Block of South Logan Avenue

Tuesday, 12:16-12:34 p.m., Medical call, 4100 Block of North Vermilion Street

Tuesday, 3:47-3:56 p.m., Medical call, Unit Block of Columbus Street

Tuesday, 3:53-4:04 p.m., Medical call, 600 Block of North Kimball Street

Tuesday, 5:14-5:28 p.m., Medical call, 200 Block of Tennessee Avenue

Tuesday, 6:57-7:03 p.m., Medical call, 300 Block of Harvey Street

Tuesday, 7:58-8:58 p.m., Vehicle accident, 1300 East English Street

Wednesday, 3:30-3:47 p.m., Medical call, 900 Block of Hubbard Lane

Wednesday, 4:50-5:02 p.m. Medical call, 900 Block of Giddings Street

