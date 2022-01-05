FIRE CALLS
Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 7:14-7:42 a.m. — False alarm, 3600 Block of North Vermilion Street
Monday, 7:27-7:36 a.m. — Medical call, 200 Block of West Harrison Street
Monday, 7:28-7:44 a.m. — Medical call, 1000 Block of East Williams Street
Monday, 8:57-9:06 a.m. — Medical call, 1300 Block of Lape Street
Monday, 10:54-11:07 a.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of Elizabeth Street
Monday, 11:38-11:45 a.m. — Medical call, 500 block of Robinson Street
Monday, 11:33-11:51 a.m. — Medical call, 200 Block of Edwards Street
Monday, 12:17-12:28 p.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of East Harrison Street
Monday, 12:25-12:43 p.m. — Medical call, 1500 Block of Valleyview Avenue
Monday, 1:37-1:50 p.m. — Medical call, 1500 Block of Elishia Street
Monday, 1:53-2:18 p.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of Stroup Street
Monday, 2:19-2:59 p.m. — Assist another agency, 1500 Block of Valleyview Avenue
Monday, 3:54-4:10 p.m. — Medical call, 2700 Block of Townway Road
Monday, 5:11-5:20 p.m. — Medical call, 3400 Block of Lynch Creek Drive
Monday, 10:34-10:48 p.m. — Medical call, 400 Block of Porter Street
Monday, 11:26-11:39 p.m. — 1200 Block of Garden Drive
Tuesday, 6:18-6:37 a.m. — Medical call, 2800 Block of Townway Road
Tuesday, 7:23-7:39 a.m. — Medical call, 100 Block of South Logan Avenue
Tuesday, 12:16-12:34 p.m., Medical call, 4100 Block of North Vermilion Street
Tuesday, 3:47-3:56 p.m., Medical call, Unit Block of Columbus Street
Tuesday, 3:53-4:04 p.m., Medical call, 600 Block of North Kimball Street
Tuesday, 5:14-5:28 p.m., Medical call, 200 Block of Tennessee Avenue
Tuesday, 6:57-7:03 p.m., Medical call, 300 Block of Harvey Street
Tuesday, 7:58-8:58 p.m., Vehicle accident, 1300 East English Street
Wednesday, 3:30-3:47 p.m., Medical call, 900 Block of Hubbard Lane
Wednesday, 4:50-5:02 p.m. Medical call, 900 Block of Giddings Street
