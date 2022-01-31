FIRE CALLS
Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 11:05-11:23 a.m., Medical call, 3500 Block of North Vermilion Street
Friday, 2:44-3 p.m., Medical call, 3500 Block of North Vermilion Street
Friday, 4:11-4:47 p.m., Medical call, 1100 Block of East Fairchild Street
Friday, 4:53-5:09 p.m., Medical call, 300 Block of East 9th Street
Friday, 6:18-6:32 p.m., Medical call, 900 Block of Hubbard Street
Saturday, 4:12-4:44 a.m., Medical call, 200 Block of South Street
Saturday, 6:54-7:12 a.m., Medical call, 1900 Block of Bowman Avenue
Saturday, 10:07-10:18 a.m. Medical call, 200 Block of South Virginia Avenue
Saturday, 10:18-10:34 a.m., Medical call, 200 Block of South Virginia Avenue
Saturday, 10:47-11:02 a.m., Medical call, 100 Block of Grace Street
Saturday, 12:05-12:14 p.m., Medical call, 1400 Block of East Main Street
Saturday, 12:21-12:24 p.m., Medical call, Unit Block of East South Street
Saturday, 1:17-1:28 p.m., Medical call, Unit Block of East South Street
Saturday, 2:08-2:11 p.m., Medical call, 1200 Block of Clarence Street
Saturday, 5:04-5:16 p.m., Medical call, 1000 Block of Franklin Street
Saturday, 8:39-11:36 p.m., Mobile home fire, Camelot Drive
Sunday, 3:52-4:57 a.m., Electrical issue, Sherman Street
Sunday, 4:16-4:38 a.m., Vehicle accident, 1700 Block of Logan Avenue
Sunday, 12:19-12:27 p.m., Medical call, 1000 Block of Chandler Street
Sunday, 1:02-1:09 p.m., Leaf burning, 200 Block of North Logan Avenue
Sunday, 5:43-5:51 p.m., Medical call, 1100 Block of James Place
Sunday, 6:55-7:04 p.m., Unit Block of Kentucky Avenue
Sunday, 8:52-9:05 p.m., Medical call, 100 Block of Iowa Street
Sunday, 11:10-11:14 p.m., Medical call, 1800 Block of East Main Street
