FIRE CALLS
Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 9:05-9:14 a.m. — Vehicle fire, Unit Block of East Williams Street
Monday 9:38-9:51 a.m. — Medical call, 400 Block of Sager Street
Monday, 11:01-11:14 a.m. — Medical call, 1200 Block of Garden Drive
Monday, 12:24-12:34 p.m. — Medical call, 100 Block of South Griffin Street
Monday, 12:25-12:35 p.m. — Medical call, 1200 Block of Clarence Street
Monday, 12:35-12:56 p.m. — Medical call, 100 Block of South Crawford Street
Monday, 12:52-13:10 p.m. — 400 Blk of Avenue F EMS Medical Call
Monday, 2:22-2:35 p.m. — Natural gas investigation, Unit Block of South State Street
Monday, 3:08-3:19 p.m. — Medical call, 3500 Block of Cambridge Court
Monday, 2:39-3:39 p.m. — Medical call, 900 Block of Shasta Street
Monday, 4:09-4:23 p.m. — False alarm, 1000 Block of Robinson Street
Monday, 5:57-6:06 p.m. — Medical call, 800 Block of North Bowman Avenue
Monday, 5:39-6:14 p.m. — Smoke scare, 700 Block of North Griffin Street
Monday, 9:30-9:50 p.m. — Medical call, 2000 Block of Lake Terrace Drive
Monday, 1:45-12:04 a.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of East Harrison Street
Tuesday, 12:23-12:36 a.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of Fairweight Avenue
Tuesday, 5:06-5:35 a.m. — Medical call, 1600 Block of Eastview Avenue
Tuesday 11:02-11:27 a.m. — Elevator rescue, 1600 Block of North Vermilion Street
Tuesday, 1:07-1:24 a.m. — Medical call, 1000 Block of Lynch Road
Tuesday, 3:05-3:11 p.m. — Medical call, 900 Block of West Voorhees Street
Tuesday, 3:07-3:16 p.m. — Possible overdoes, two patients, 1500 Block of North Bowman Avenue
Tuesday, 3:29-3:49 p.m. — Alarm malfunction, 800 Block of East Main Street
Tuesday, 3:34-3:50 p.m. — Medical call, 900 Block of Knollcrest Drive
Tuesday, 5:42-5:58 p.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of North State Street
Tuesday, 8:26-8:45 p.m. — Medical call, 300 Block of Eastgate Drive
Tuesday, 9-9:17 p.m. — Medical call, 900 Block of Chandler Street
Tuesday, 10:39-10:28 p.m. — Gas odor investigation, 1200 Block of Garden Drive
Wednesday, 12:48-1:30 a.m. — Smoke in residence, 100 Block of Thornhill Drive
Wednesday, 5:29-5:50 a.m. — Medical call, 4000 Block of Edgewater Place
Wednesday, 5:25-6:22 a.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of North Virginia Avenue
