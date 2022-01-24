FIRE CALLS
Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 7:23-7:40 a.m. — Medical call, 1500 Block of East English Street
Friday, 1:49-2:13 p.m. — Medical call, 900 Block of Martin Street
Friday, 4:39-4:55 p.m. — Medical call, 100 Block of West Raymond Avenue
Saturday, 7-7:16 a.m. — Smoke investigation, 200 Block of North Logan Avenue
Saturday, 1125-1133 a.m. — CO investigation, 200 Block of Kentucky Avenue
Saturday, 12:22-12:53 p.m. — Traffic accident, Bowman Avenue and East Main Street
Saturday, 1:23-1:24 p.m. — Traffic accident, Seminary Street and Bowman Avenue
Saturday, 2:37-2:48 p.m. — Medical call, 1900 Block of North Bowman Avenue
Saturday, 3:02-3:14 p.m. — Medical call, 1000 Block of Koehn Drive
Saturday, 3:14-3:39 p.m. — CO investigation, 1000 Block of Giddings Street
Saturday, 3:25-3:35 p.m. — Medical call, 2600 Block of Cannon Street
Saturday, 3:30-3:33 p.m. — Medical call, 1200 Block of Voorhees Street
Saturday, 4:14-4:32 p.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of Cannon Street
Saturday, 6:17-6:36 p.m. — Medical call, 4000 Block of Edgewater Place
Saturday, 7:42-7:52 p.m. — Medical call, 900 Block of Fowler Avenue
Saturday, 9:22-9:37 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 1200 Block of Garden Drive
Sunday, 12:32-1:52 a.m. — Structure fire, 1023 Cleveland Avenue
Sunday, 3:07-3:32 a.m. — Medical call, 900 Block of East Fairchild Street
Sunday, 7:35-7:50 a.m. — Medical call, 600 Block of South Bowman Avenue
Sunday, 7:40-8:16 a.m. — Gas leak, 100 Block of South Jefferson Street
Sunday, 1:13-1:18 p.m. — Medical call, 800 Block of North Franklin Street
Sunday, 5:29-6:09 p.m. — Pallet fire near building, 600 Block of North Jackson Street
Sunday, 6:17-6:29 p.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of North Jefferson Street
Sunday, 9:40-9:45 p.m. — Medical call, 1500 Block of Fairwood Street
Sunday, 6-6:12 p.m. — Medical call, 1800 Block of East Main Street
Sunday, 6:25-6:49 p.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of Kentucky Avenue
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.