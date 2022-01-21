FIRE CALLS
Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 1:37-1:48 a.m. — CO investigation, 1100 Block of Saratoga Drive
Wednesday, 7:01-7:15 a.m. — Traumatic injury, 3900 Block of North Vermilion Street
Wednesday, 9:10-9:33 a.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of Blue Star Highway
Wednesday, 9:25-9:32 a.m. — Medical call, 100 Block of Fairweight Street
Wednesday, 2:01-2:13 p.m. — Medical call, 1400 Block of Sherman Street
Wednesday, 5:18-5:33 p.m. — Medical call, 1600 Block of North Vermilion Street
Wednesday, 5:23-5:38 p.m. — CO detector activation, 601 Jewell Street
Wednesday, 5:30-5:44 p.m. — Medical call, 900 Block of Southmoor Street
Wednesday, 5:26-5:47 p.m. — Unauthorized burning, Clay and Walnut streets
Wednesday, 6:36-647 p.m. — Unauthorized burning, 500 Block of Harvey
Wednesday, 9:51-9:54 p.m. — Stabbing, 1100 Block of Martin Street
Wednesday, 10:12-10:20 p.m. — Medical call, 1200 Block of Oak Street
Thursday, 4:60-5:13 a.m. — Medical call, 1100 Block of North Collett Street
Thursday, 7:13-7:33 a.m. — Medical call, 3400 Block of East Main Street
Thursday, 8:24-8:44 a.m. — Medical call, 900 Block of Koehn Street
Thursday, 8:32-8:47 a.m. — Lift assist, 900 Block of Sunset Ridge
Thursday, 9:17-9:35 a.m. — Medical call, 1400 Block of Oak Street
Thursday, 11:48-11:53 a.m. — Medical call, 700 Block of South Street
Thursday, 12:26-12:27 a.m. — Medical call, 3600 Block of Vermilion Street
Thursday, 12:45-1:00 p.m. — Medical call, 400 Block of Beard Street
Thursday, 3:15-3:46 p.m. — Medical call, 400 Block of Park Street
Thursday, 8:16-9:11 p.m. — Alarm activation, 2900 Block of North Vermilion Street
Thursday, 8:36-8:53 p.m. — Medical call, 400 Block of Harvey Street
Thursday, 9:48-9:55 p.m. — Medical call, 1300 Block of West Williams Street
Friday, 5:37-5:51 a.m. — Medical call, 1300 Block of Harmon Street
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.