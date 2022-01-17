FIRE CALLS
Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 9:52-10:02 a.m. — Medical call, 1000 Block of Holiday Street
Friday, 10:01-10:10 a.m. — Medical call, 3700 Block of Vermilion Street
Friday, 11:07-11:12 a.m. — Medical call, 300 Block of Washington Street
Friday, 12:46-12:59 p.m. — Medical call, 900 Block of Giddings Streets
Friday, 1:13-1:24 p.m. — Medical call, 800 Block of North Bowman Avenue
Friday, 1:54-2:06 p.m. — Medical call, 700 Block of Chandler Street
Friday, 1:49-2:26 p.m. — Medical call, 100 Block of Delaware Street
Friday, 3:47-4:04 p.m. — Medical call, 3500 Block of Vermilion Street
Friday, 4:44-4:59 p.m. — Medical call, 1200 Block of Garden Drive
Friday, 6:37-8:36 p.m. — Medical call, 2900 Block of Vermilion
Friday, 8:33-8:57 p.m. — Mattress fire, 1000 Block of Harmon Street
Saturday, 12:37-12:52 a.m. — Lift assistance, 3500 Block of Vermilion Street
Saturday, 1:21-2:10 a.m. — Medical call, 1700 Block of East Voorhees Street
Saturday, 6:22-6:45 a.m. — Medical call, Blue Star Highway
Saturday, 8:48-9:07 a.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of Grand Circle Street
Saturday, 10:55-11:05 a.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of Pennsylvania Avenue
Saturday, 11:31-11:41 a.m. — Medical call, 100 Block of East Seminary Street
Saturday, 11:43-11:52 a.m. — 600 Block of Grant Street
Saturday, 12:53-1:01 p.m. — Recreational fire, 600 block of East South Street
Saturday, 5:56-6:19 p.m. — Accidental fire alarm, 200 Block of North Hazel Street
Saturday, 6:27-6:49 p.m. — Illegal burning, 800 Block of Clarence Street
Saturday, 10:37-10:51 p.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of Lake Street
Saturday, 11:23-11:41 p.m. — Medical call, 1200 Block of Garden Drive
Sunday, 12:48-12:54 a.m. — Medical call, 100 Block of Tennessee Avenue
Sunday, 6:46-7:09 a.m. — Medical call, 3500 Block of N. Vermilion Street
Sunday, 10:42-10:58 a.m. — Odor of smoke in residence, 1206 N. Jackson Street
Sunday, 2:06-2:27 p.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of Country Club Drive
Sunday, 2:42-2:56 p.m. — Medical call, 1500 Block of East English Street
Sunday, 4:17-4:48 p.m. — Medical call, 900 Block of Shasta Street
Sunday, 5:04-5:14 p.m. — Medical call, 300 Block of North Vermilion Street
Sunday, 6:16-6:33 p.m. — Overdose, 1800 Block of East Main Street
Sunday, 6:24-6:49 p.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of North Kansas Street
Sunday, 6:54-7:11 p.m. — Breaker box smoking, 900 Block of May Street
Sunday, 8:58-9:11 p.m. — CO investigation, 1000 Block of Giddings Street
Sunday, 9:08-9:16 p.m. — Electrical issue, 900 Block of May Street
Sunday, 11:46-midnight — Burned food on stove, 1400 Block of Eastview Street
Monday, 2:51-3:11 a.m. Medical call, 1200 Block of Garden Drive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.