Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 7:37-7:50 p.m. — Gas odor investigation, Lake Shore Court
Monday, 8:07-8:24 p.m. — Medical call, 1500 Block of East English Street
Tuesday, 4:48-5:12 a.m. — Dryer fire, Valleyview Avenue
Tuesday, 9:17-9:32 a.m. — Medical call, 3500 Block of North Vermilion Street
Tuesday, 3:55-4:03 p.m. — Medical call, 200 Block of Warrington Avenue
Tuesday, 10:24-10:35 p.m. — Medical call, 1500 Block of Fairwood Street
Tuesday, 10:53-11:17 p.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of Tennessee Avenue
Wednesday, 1:10-1:32 a.m. — Unauthorized burning, 400 Grant Street
Thursday, 7:37-7:57 a.m. — CO detector activation, 800 block of North Logan
Thursday, 9:10-9:34 a.m. — Medical call, 1700 Block of East Main Street
Thursday, 9:15-9:17 a.m. — Alarm malfunction, 1500 block of E. Fairchild Street
Thursday, 9:47-10:02 a.m. — Medical call, 1800 Block of Syrcle Drive
Thursday, 10:27-1045 a.m. — Medical call, 1000 Block of Knollcrest Drive
Thursday, 11:54 a.m.-12:08 p.m. — Subject with burns, 800 Block of Myers Street
Thursday, 1:36-1:52 p.m. — Medical call, 100 Block of South Griffin Street
Thursday, 2:27-2:43 p.m. — Medical call, 3200 Block of Brunswick Street
Thursday, 2:42-3 p.m. — False call, 1100 block of Cleary Street
Thursday, 2:45-2:54 p.m. — Medical call, 1100 Block of Saratoga Drive
Thursday, 5:03-5:24 p.m. — Medical call, 600 Block of West Columbia Street
Thursday, 5:38-6:08 p.m. — Power lines down, Main and Columbus streets
Thursday, 7:13-7:27 p.m. — Medical call, 500 Block of West Davis Street
Thursday, 8:07-8:22 p.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of Kentucky Avenue
Thursday, 8:40-8:53 p.m. — Medical call, 700 Block of Meade Street
Thursday, 11:30-11:37 p.m. — Medical call, 1400 Block of Sherman Street
Thursday, 11:18-11:54 p.m. — Medical call, 600 Block of East 4th Street
