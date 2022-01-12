FIRE CALLS
Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 8:06-8:20 a.m. — Medical call, 3600 Block of North Vermilion Street
Monday, 8:17-8:32 a.m. — Medical call, 900 Block of North Griffin Street
Monday, 10:49-11 a.m. — Medical call, 1700 Block of North Bowman Avenue
Monday, 12:03-12:17 p.m. — Overdose, 700 Block of Grant Street
Monday, 5:44-6:03 p.m. — Medical call, 900 Block of Skyline Drive
Monday, 5:58-6:22 p.m. — Medical call, 500 Block of Veterans Way
Monday, 5:59-6:07 p.m. — Gunshot victim, 1000 Block of Grant Street
Monday, 6:20-6:30 p.m. — Medical call, 3500 Block of North Vermilion Street
Monday, 7:37-7:50 p.m. — Gas odor investigation, Lake Shore Court
Monday, 8:07-8:24 p.m. — Medical call, 1500 Block of East English Street
Tuesday, 4:48-5:12 a.m. — Dryer fire, Valleyview Avenue
Tuesday, 9:17-9:32 a.m. — Medical call, 3500 Block of North Vermilion Street
Tuesday, 3:55-4:03 p.m. — Medical call, 200 Block of Warrington Avenue
Tuesday, 10:24-10:35 p.m. — Medical call, 1500 Block of Fairwood Street
Tuesday, 10:53-11:17 p.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of Tennessee Avenue
Wednesday, 1:10-1:32 a.m. — Unauthorized burning, 400 Grant Street
