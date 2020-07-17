Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 9:38-9:43 a.m. — Traffic accident in the 4000 Block of Bristol Drive.
Thursday, 10:20-10:26 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 Block of Logan Avenue.
Thursday, 11:47 a.m.-12:20 p.m. — Some items inside a Danville garbage truck on fire at Bremer and Williams streets.
Thursday, 12:18-1:32 p.m. — Fire on the back porch of a structure at 529 Jewell Street.
Thursday, 3:31-3:49 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 Block of East Voorhees Street.
Thursday, 4:56-5:01 p.m. — Pull station/no fire in the 300 block of Bryan Avenue.
Thursday, 8:02-8:16 p.m. — Possible overdose in the 4100 Block of North Vermilion Street.
Thursday, 8:36-8:42 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 Block of North Walnut Street.
