Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 7:33-7:37 a.m. — Traffic accident, 700 Block of North Gilbert Street
Monday, 8:30-8:53 a.m. — Medical call, 1500 Block of Valleyview Avenue
Monday, 11:22-11:42 a.m. — Medical call, 300 Block of Lynch Drive
Monday, 12:15-12:26 p.m. — Medical call, 1500 Block of Valleyview Avenue
Monday, 2:38-2:52 p.m. — Medical call, 400 Block of Dawn Avenue
Monday, 5:30-5:58 p.m. — Medical call, 200 Block of Harrison Street
Monday, 8:32-9:04 p.m. — Accidental alarm, North Walnut Street
Monday, 11:24-11:37 p.m. — Gas odor, 300 Block of Roselawn Street
Tuesday, 2:03-2:20 a.m. — Medical call, 800 Block of South Street
Tuesday, 7:05-7:15 a.m. – Medical call, 400 Block of Wilkin Avenue
Tuesday, 7:58-8:12 a.m. – Medical call, 1400 Block of Franklin Street
Tuesday, 8:19-8:25 a.m. – Medical call, 900 Block of Rogers Street
Tuesday, 10:53-11:04 a.m. – Smoke scare, 700 Block of East South Street
Tuesday, 11:12-11:53 a.m. – Medical call, 1500 Block of Franklin Street
Tuesday, 11:55-12:07 p.m. – Medical call, 1200 Block of Garden Drive
Tuesday, 12:23-12:34 p.m. – Medical call, 100 Block of East Conron Avenue
Tuesday, 1:00-1:09 p.m. – Medical call, 1200 Block of Giddings Street
Tuesday, 2:44-3:06 p.m. – Medical call, 900 Block of Fowler Avenue
Tuesday, 4:20-4:35 p.m. – Medical call, 100 Block of East Winter Avenue
Tuesday, 5:34-5:51 p.m. – Medical call, 1200 Block of Clarence Street
Wednesday, 12:00-12:07 a.m. – Medical call, 900 Block of Robinson Street
Wednesday, 12:07-12:21 a.m. – Medical call, 800 Block of Griggs Street
